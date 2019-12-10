NEEDLES — With Mayor Jeff Williams and Councilor Zachery Longacre taken suddenly ill and Councilor Clayton Hazlewood submitting his resignation, the Needle City Council meeting scheduled for Dec. 10 was finished before it started.
City council cannot conduct business without a quorum, (a voting majority) plus a presiding officer. That requires at least five; impossible with three of the seven missing.
The meeting has been adjourned until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. A new agenda will be posted.
Hazlewood’s letter, dated Dec. 10, reads: “Honorable Mayor and Council Members. Effective immediately I am resigning from the City Council. Sincerely, Clayton Hazlewood.” That item will join the others to be considered Dec. 17. The city charter provides for replacing a council member by election or appointment. Which, and when, will also be considered Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.