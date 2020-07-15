NEEDLES — During a special meeting on July 10, the Needles City Council approved a plan of action to deal with an anticipated increase in the number of people coming to Jack Smith Park to launch their boats or use the beaches on the Colorado River.
The special meeting took place shortly after the Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady closed all the parks and boat launches in Bullhead City with a proclamation.
The following was approved by the city council to mitigate the anticipated uptake in crowds:
• Additional law enforcement by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office;
• Additional code enforcement officers for general assistance and parking enforcement;
• Additional and more frequent parks department personnel to maintain the restrooms and remove garbage;
• Additional recreation department staffing at the boat launch and parking toll booth to facilitate a smooth entrance into the general area;
• Setting a maximum parking limit based upon parking space availability, beyond which additional parking will not be allowed at Jack Smith Park;
• Additional electronic signage to best inform the public of the anticipated congestion in the Jack Smith area;
• Improved channelization of traffic approaching and processing launch and parking toll booth by the public works department.
During the city council meeting on July 14, Needles City Manager Rick Daniels provided an update on how things went over the July 10-12 weekend.
“It was a normal busy weekend day and we did not get overwhelmed,” said Daniels. “We were able to handle all situations.”
Daniels said that the physical layout of the tollbooth was effective as they had two people on both sides: annual passes and day passes. The city had two code enforcement officers at Jack Smith Park at all times, they had an electronic reader board and they did sell additional annual boat launch passes.
“The (San Bernardino County) sheriff’s did a great job, I want to thank them publicly,” said Daniels. “In dealing with those one or two that think they can run the toll booth and park where they didn’t pay to park.”
Needles Senior Code Enforcement Officer Adrian Chavez said during the council meeting that he didn’t see a change in the business of Jack Smith Park compared to other weekends.
“I think the plan that the city manager and you guys (city council) all approved went down excellent, I think the gating off and funneling of non-two vehicles into their own parking with the help of Set Free Church was huge,” said Chavez. “That was probably the biggest thing for me, Set Free was amazing, the sheriff’s office was amazing. They had a guy down there stationed the whole day and helped us when we needed help.”
Chavez said that code enforcement wrote about 30 citations, “But for the most part I think it went very smoothly and I don’t see any concern going forward with this plan.”
Daniels said that they are going to repeat the same enforcement this coming weekend as well.
“We will make adjustments based on what we think the levels are going to be in subsequent weeks,” said Daniels.
