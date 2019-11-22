NEEDLES — In a celebration never dampened by lack of snow the Needles Holiday Fun Fair returns to Broadway on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Promising food, entertainment, games, shopping opportunities, pictures with Santa, a children’s crafts corner, lighting of the Community Memorial Christmas Tree, a lighted parade and much more, Needles’ celebration of the Christmas season continues to be a hit with all ages around the Tri-state year after year. The event is sponsored by the city of Needles, Needles Community Partners, Arrowhead Credit Union in their Desert Communities Federal Credit Union location in Needles and the Needles Youth Development and Education Foundation. A section of Broadway, the city’s main street and an original alignment of Route 66, is typically closed to traffic in favor of partygoers walking from booth to booth to enjoy all the different activities.
The ClassAct Band provides a sound track for the event. Dance Trax 51 brings a gigantic troupe and proves to be a gigantic draw for the community where it’s likely nearly every family has a dancer enrolled.
Youngsters sign up for Christmas gifts gathered in the Needles Spark of Love Toy Drive and have an opportunity to do some Christmas shopping of their own in a children’s boutique hosted by the Women’s Club of Needles.
The Women’s Club also offers a bake sale inside Arrowhead; a popular place to pick up homemade goodies.
The recreation department’s annual Peewee Derby sees racing action and the San Bernardino County Safety Department is going to have a bicycle and pedestrian safety demonstration area.
Vendors, entertainers and game booth hosts can reserve a spot now: all 760-298-3959 or send email to needlesfunfair@aol.com for details. The sole food booth will be run by the Sandsharks Swim Team organization this year.
Collection boxes are out for the Needles Spark of Love Toy Drive; locations so far include Peace-A-Work Boutique on Broadway; 50 Shades Salon in Needles Towne Center; Desert Hair Salon on F Street; Desert Communities Federal Credit Union/Arrowhead; BPO Elks Lodge 1608; Eagles Aerie 2599; Hardware Express; Big O Tires/NAPA Auto Parts; Needles Chamber of Commerce; Needles Branch Library; Women’s Club of Needles; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department; California Highway Patrol; the city of Needles; Calizona RV Park; Palo Verde College; school sites in Needles; Colorado River Medical Center; and Rite Aid Pharmacy.
Want to contribute but don’t want to go toy shopping?
Donation checks can be made to the Needles Youth Development and Education Foundation. Put toy drive on the memo line and mail them to Tena McGee at 910 Bailey Ave., Needles, CA 92363.
