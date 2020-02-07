NEEDLES — Aspiring cheerleaders ages four through 12 can join a Mini Camp hosted by Mustang Cheer on Saturday, Feb. 8, in The Corral: the home gymnasium of the Mustangs at Needles High School. Cheerleaders will be selling tickets.
The event continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs $30.
A cheer shirt and lunch will be provided.
