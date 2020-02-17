NEEDLES — City, school and chamber of commerce officials teamed up with representatives of the U.S Census Bureau for a kickoff event in Santa Fe Park last month.
Households are to begin receiving official census bureau mail describing how to respond to the decennial count towards the middle of next month.
April 1 is Census Day. Every home will by then presumably have received an invitation to participate. Responses can be made online, by telephone or by mail.
Andres G. Castillo, a U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist, and U.S. Army Veteran Joan Wallace, a recruiter for census workers, were the central focus of the local event which provided information, reminder gifts, hotdogs, popcorn, water and more to those who attended.
There’s a lot at stake. California’s share of federal funds in fiscal year 2016 was $115,133,486,972, according to literature compiled by The George Washington University Institute of Public Policy and distributed at the event. The funds were distributed through 55 separate federal programs based on data collected in the 2010 Census. Programs support schools, hospitals, roads public works and more.
Further, the constitutionally-mandated count is used to determine how many seats each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives; and is used by state officials in drawing boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts.
Wallace said she signed up about 60 potential census workers, mostly census takers and clerks, which constituted “a very good day. I’m excited at the turnout.”
Castillo, who has made a few trips to Needles so far, concurred; saying the effort to travel from his base in the Los Angeles Regional Census Center was “worth it.”
