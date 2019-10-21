NEEDLES — Kindergarten classes from Vista Colorado Elementary School pick pumpkins from the Kinder Pumpkin Patch at Duke Watkins Park on Tuesday, Oct. 22, according to the Needles Unified School District website.
The fun continues from 1 to 2 p.m. at the park along J Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.