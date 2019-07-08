BULLHEAD CITY — Detectives of the Bullhead City Police Department are searching for Kingman resident Cody Russell Turner, 20, in connection with an incident of armed robbery and aggravated robbery.
Police allege that Turner; his 15-year-old girlfriend, now in custody in the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center; and an unknown male suspect robbed a man June 30 at Rotary Park in the 2300 block of Balboa Drive in Bullhead City.
The girlfriend reportedly knew the victim and is accused of arranging to meet him in the park where the unknown suspect pointed a handgun at him while Turner held a shovel. The two males are alleged to have taken the victim’s keys and phone, breaking the phone and a window in his vehicle.
Anyone knowing of Turner’s whereabouts or having information on the unknown suspect is asked to contact BHC detectives at 928-763-1999; reference Case 19-04102.
