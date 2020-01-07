By ROBIN RICHARDS
News West
NEEDLES — It looks as though Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball is taking Coach Adrian Chavez’ admonition to “… scrap and hustle and put all the effort we have on offense and defense rebounding” to heart. Nearly every girl grabbed at least one rebound — Riley Breaux got three; nearly every girl made an assist — Rylee Chavez made five; nearly every girl came up with a steal — Jordyn Breaux stole four; four of the girls made blocks and six forced turnovers in Needles 56-20 NIAA win over Lake Mead’s Lady Eagles in The Corral Jan. 7.
The Lady ’Stangs led 16-6 after one, 29-8 at the half and 41-17 after three quarters of play.
Jordyn Breaux announced her return to the court after an injury with a game-high 12; Marie Mills scored 11 and Savannah Hazlewood added seven. The Lady Eagles’ No. 15, Harris, scored 11 for her team.
The win pushes the Lady ’Stangs league record to 3-0.
Fans can see their girls in action again on Friday when they host The Meadows in more NIAA 2A South League action. No junior varsity girls game is scheduled; the varsity girls are to tip off at 4:30 p.m. PST in The Corral.
