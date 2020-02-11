NEEDLES — Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball is now 9-2 in the NIAA 2A South League after posting a 58-12 win over Mountain View Christian’s Lady Saints in The Corral Feb. 11.
The score represents a five point improvement by the Lady ’Stangs over their 55-14 win against the same team Jan. 14 in Las Vegas.
Needles led 22-7 after one, 33-9 after two and 48-10 after three quarters of play.
Gabriella Roberts piled up a dozen points in the post to lead the scoring for the evening. Marie Mills added 10, Ally Pletcher nine in the varsity-only contest.
The girls host the Lincoln County Lady Lynx on Thursday for the final game of the regular season and the Senior Night honors that precede the varsity game. The junior varsity begin play at 3 p.m.; the varsity are to tip off at 6 p.m. PST in The Corral.
