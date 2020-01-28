NEEDLES — The first eight points were scored by Needles High School Lady ’Stangs' No. 24 Te’ Limon to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.
“We did that by design,” said Adrian Chavez, Lady ‘Stangs basketball head coach.
The lady ’Stangs went on to win the game against the Laughlin High School Lady Cougars 62-26 in The Corral on Jan. 28.
Marie Mills led all scorers with 17 points, Jordyn Breaux had 10 points and Rylee Chavez had 12 points for the Lady ’Stangs.
“We go into the practice no matter who were are playing the same way as if we are playing Lincoln or Calvary or anybody else,” said Chavez.
