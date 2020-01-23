NEEDLES — The Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball team is now 5 - 1 in the NIAA 2A South League, after winning one and losing one on the road last week.
The girls beat Mountain View Christian’s Lady Saints 55-14 on Jan. 14 in Las Vegas, then fell 51-37 to the Lincoln County Lady Lynx after a long bus ride to Panaca, Nev., on Jan. 17.
Examining the score sheets forwarded by Coach Adrian Chavez, it appeared there were precious few hoof prints in the paint on Lincoln County’s court. While defensive efforts yielded five steals, seven blocks and seven turnovers against the Lady Lynx, there were only five two-point field goals recorded for Needles’ girls. Te’ Limon made all of her six points from inside, and added six rebounds and a steal. Marie Mills, who scored 14; and Jordyn Breaux, who scored 13; made most of their points from the perimeter. Mills knocked down four three-pointers and one two-pointer; rebounded four, and added three assists, three blocks and two turnovers.
Breaux shot 2-for-3 from the free throw line and made one two-point and three three-point field goals while also putting a mark in every one of Coach Chavez’ statistic sheet with four rebounds, an assist, four steals, two blocks and two turnovers.
Freshman Mia Andrews sank one from the perimeter, bringing the team total to eight three-pointers. Collectively, the girls came up with 21 rebounds but only made good on three free throws out of seven attempts.
Lincoln led 11-3 at the end of the first quarter; 20-12 at the half; 36-25 after three quarters of play.
The Lady Lynx’ No. 15 A. Mathews led the scoring with 25: a dozen two-pointers and one of three attempts from the free throw line.
Senior Ally Pletcher distinguished herself in the game against the Lady Saints. “Pletcher played very well,” Coach Chavez commented; “lots of energy and effort. When Ally is on the court she gives her all.” Pletcher added three assists and two turnovers to her three points in a game that saw every girl get some court time and all but one score.
Breaux, Limon and Clarisse Chavez put marks in four of the stat sheet’s five categories. Nine of Needles’ girls came up with a total of 19 rebounds - Breaux and Chavez led with four and added three steals apiece. There were 11 assists, four from Breaux.
Mills retained her customary place atop the scoring with nine. Limon added eight. Riley Breaux and Jordyn Breaux added seven apiece. Julianna Ortiz accounted for five more in the Lady ’Stangs’ efforts on offense.
Jade Gibbons led Mountain View’s scoring with six.
Needles led 19-2 after one quarter; 29-8 at the half; and 49-11 after three periods of play.
The Lady ’Stangs head off to a return bout with Calvary Chapel in the Lady Lions gym on Jan. 23. They host Laughlin on Jan. 28 when the junior varsity tip off at 3 p.m., the varsity at 6 p.m. PST in The Corral. They host Parker in non-conference action on Jan. 30 with the JV beginning at 2 p.m., the varsity at 5 p.m.
