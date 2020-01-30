NEEDLES — The game went down to the wire but the Needles High School Lady ’Stangs were able to get the 50-48 win over the Parker High School Lady Broncs on Jan. 30 in The Corral.
The Lady ’Stangs avenged their loss against the Lady Broncs when they played in Parker on Dec. 16.
From the start, the game was tight between both teams and in the first quarter, the Lady Broncs jumped to an early 6-2 lead over the Lady ’Stangs.
The Lady ’Stangs were always able to keep within arms reach of the Lady Broncs but got their first lead of the game late in the fourth quarter.
Marie Mills led the way for the Lady ’Stangs with 22 points followed by Riley Breaux and Te’ Limon who both scored eight points.
The Next game for the Lady ’Stangs is on Feb. 4 starting at 4:30 p.m. for varsity against the Lake Mead Lady Eagles in Las Vegas.
