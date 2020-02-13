NEEDLES — Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball became league co-champions Thursday night, in a hard-fought 53-47 win over Lincoln County’s Lady Lynx in The Corral.
Needles’ girls get a NIAA 2A South League Champion banner, but Lincoln’s girls get the No. 1 seed designation as they won 51-37 the last time the two teams met, in Panaca, Nev.
That means Needles will face Calvary Chapel on Feb. 20 in Las Vegas. Time has yet to be determined.
The Lady ‘Stangs hit the court ready to work Feb. 13, and piled up an 18-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. Battling back, the Lady Lynx slashed that to 24-20 by the halftime buzzer.
Needles pulled ahead to 36-28 at the end of three quarters of play.
Te’ Limon led Needles’ scoring with 14; Marie Mills added 13.
Lincoln’s No. 15 A. Mathews led all scorers with 16. No. 3 V. Robison added 11.
