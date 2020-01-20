NEEDLES — After achieving a 4-0 record in the NIAA 2A South League Needles’ Lady ’Stangs were definitely wearing a target last week as they were set to head to Mountain View on Jan. 14 and Lincoln County on Jan. 17. The girls will travel to Calvary Chapel on Jan. 23 before coming home to host Laughlin on Jan. 28 and Parker on Jan. 30.
The girls took two of their league wins in The Corral: downing Lake Mead’s Lady Eagles 56-20 on Jan. 7, then The Meadows’ Lady Mustangs 51-16 on Jan. 10.
Tied at four on a pair of Jordyn Breaux two-pointers with about a minute left to play in the first quarter Needles’ Marie Mills sailed in a three-pointer and Breaux knocked one down from the free throw line to lead 8-4 at the period’s close. With a 43-10 lead after three, Coach Adrian Chavez emptied his bench against The Meadows.
“In the first quarter I though there was a lid on the basket,” Chavez said. “We had good shots, they just weren’t falling.
“Then the next quarter we couldn’t miss a shot.”
Mills, Julianna Ortiz and Te’ Limon combined for 16 in the second quarter while holding The Meadows to two; taking a 24-6 lead into the halftime. Riley Breaux and Clarisse Chavez joined the score-fest in the third when Needles’ girls scored 19, allowing the Las Vegas girls four.
“I was happy with everything from the second quarter on,” said Coach Chavez. “We’ve been working really hard on eliminating the lob pass. We’ve instituted the bounce pass and we’ve got our straight-line pass instead of the lob. We had a few bad lobs today but I think it’s a tremendous improvement from a month ago.”
Marie Mills and Jordyn Breaux led the scoring for Needles with 13 and 12 respectively. Te’ Limon added eight. Nearly every Needles’ girl scored during the game; including a 75 percent team performance from the free throw line.
“Our game is coming together,” Coach Chavez said after the 56-20 win over the Lady Eagles Jan. 7. “We worked very hard over the break, focusing the majority of the time on fundamentals: passing and rebounding … the girls have worked hard and it shows.”
It certainly showed against Lake Mead: Nearly every girl grabbed at least one rebound — Riley Breaux got three; nearly every girl made an assist — Rylee Chavez made five; nearly every girl came up with a steal — Jordyn Breaux stole four; four of the girls made blocks and six forced turnovers.
Jordyn Breaux scored a game-high 12; Marie Mills scored 11; Savannah Hazlewood scored seven; Julianna Ortiz, Clarisse Chavez and Te’ Limon scored six apiece. The Lady Eagles’ No. 15, Harris, led her team with 11.
“Savannah and Julianna are balls of energy,” the coach commented. “I’ve stressed to Riley Breaux that if she could score six to 12 points a night we’d be unstoppable. We’re trying to get the ball to her for more shot attempts. Rylee Chavez is a go-to player. She has a lot of experience for a sophomore and aggressively steals the ball.
“They’re a good young team,” Coach Chavez concluded. “Thank you to the fans here. We’re trying to keep the momentum.”
