NEEDLES — Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball posed a 43-18 win over Lake Mead Christian Academy’s Lady Eagles in NIAA 2A South League action on the road Feb. 4.
Needles led 12-10 after one, 22-12 after two and 33-13 after three quarters of play.
Marie Mills led the scoring with 17, including a 3-for-4 performance at the free throw line.
Te’ Limon knocked down six two-point field goals and went two-for-two at the stripe.
No. 4 L. Ramos led the scoring for the Lady Eagles, hitting three two-pointers for six. No. 42 L. Mendoza scored four.
Fans can see the Lady ’Stangs at home on Tuesday, Feb. 11, when they host the Mountain View Lady Saints. Tipoff is 4:30 p.m. in the varsity-only game.
