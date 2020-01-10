NEEDLES — The Lady ’Stangs stretched their season record to 4-0 in league, 10-5 overall with a 51-16 win over The Lady Mustangs from The Meadows on Jan. 10.
Needles started slow, picking up half of their first quarter eight points in the closing minute but holding their opponents to four. Then they shut the Las Vegas girls’ scoring down entirely in the second while extending their lead to 18. The end of the third found the home team up 24-6 in The Corral.
Marie Mills and Jordyn Breaux once again led the scoring for Needles, with 13 and 12 respectively. Te’ Limon added eight. Nearly every Needles’ girl scored in the NIAA 2A South League contest.
No. 10 A. Jones and No. 21 C. Newman scored six each for The Meadows.
The girls are drilling hard for two league games on the road next week: against Mountain View on Jan. 14, then against Lincoln County on Jan. 17.
