NEEDLES — Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball earned a NIAA 2A South League co-championship and avenged a 14-point road loss on Jan. 17 with a 53-47 win over the Lincoln County Lady Lynx in The Corral Feb. 13.
Needles’ girls led all the way: Up 18-9 after the first quarter, 24-20 at the half and 36-28 after three quarter of play.
Needles’ girls get a banner, but Lincoln’s girls get the No. 1 seed designation due to the point spread, Lady ’Stangs Coach Adrian Chavez explained. They’ll face Calvary Chapel in postseason play on Thursday while Lincoln battles Lake Mead.
All but one of Chavez’ girls saw court time in the contest and most added to the score. Te’ Limon led the Lady ’Stangs with 14, Marie Mills scored 13. Senior Clarisse Chavez added seven; sophomore Jordyn Breaux six.
Collectively, the girls pulled down 23 rebounds, made a dozen assists, added five blocks, forced a dozen turnovers and out-and-out stole the ball 13 times.
Mills led the steals on this night with seven; Breaux added four. Mills also led the team in assists with six.
Limon grabbed seven boards, Riley Breaux six. Eight Lady ’Stangs forced turnovers in the game.
Lincoln’s No. 15 A. Mathews led all scorers with 16. No. 3 V. Robison added 11.
