NEEDLES — Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball opened their season Dec. 6 in the annual River Valley Shootout Tournament at the high school of the same name in the south Mohave Valley, losing one and winning at least two.
The girls face Bullhead City’s Mohave High School in the River Valley High School old gym at 8 a.m. PST Saturday, Dec. 7.
Needles’ girls fell to Pahrump, 34-23, in their first game. “They were a big, physical team. I expected things to be a little shaky since it was our very first game together and the first time running our plays,” said Coach Adrian Chavez.
Marie Mills and Jordyn Breaux were the top scorers for Needles with seven and six, respectively. Kate D, No. 42, scored a game-high 14 for the Lady Trojans.
Jordyn Breaux lit the scoreboard for Needles in the second game, against Havasu, scoring 17 in the 41-29 win for the Lady ’Stangs. Mills followed with eight, Rylee Chavez with seven. “Against Havasu they jumped out to a 12-3 lead early,” Coach Chavez said. “At that points things started to click for us. We went on an 18-0 run and things started looking up.”
Results from the girls’ third game, against Lee Williams, were not available.
Mills was the high scorer in the nightcap, when the Lady ’Stangs won 59-22 versus Mohave Accelerated Learning Center, scoring 13. Te’ Limon followed with 10. Mari Buendia and Rylee Hoeustra scored seven each for the Lady Patriots.
No information has yet become available for the Mustangs’ outing in the Williams, Ariz., tournament.
