NEEDLES — Marie Mills and Jordyn Breaux, both playing with injuries, scored across all four quarters for Needles’ Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball team in the first round of the NIAA 2A South League playoffs.
They came up short as Calvary Chapel’s Lady Lions picked up the 50-40 win at Valley High School in Las Vegas Feb. 20. Calvary continues on to the state championship playoffs this week in Reno.
The Lady Lions led all the way: up 7-4 after the first quarter, 20-18 at the half and pulling away to 37-30 after three quarter of play.
Mills, Coach Adrian Chavez explained, was shooting and playing some pickup ball over the preceding weekend and rolled an ankle. They kept her out of practice the entire week preceding the playoff appearance. “She assured me at game time she was ready to roll so we got her taped by the athletic trainer up there. She played good the first quarter but I think the ankle caught up to her and she was hobbling pretty badly the rest of the game.
“Midway through the third Jordyn Breaux was injured,” Chavez continued. “When I lose my top two guards; my leading scorer and my point guard, it makes things a little bit tougher than usual.”
Mills and Breaux still led the Lady ’Stangs’ scoring efforts, posting 14 and 12, respectively. Te’Limon added eight.
Riley Breaux led Needles’ rebounding with six; Limon came up with five, Clarisse Chavez four. Limon was also responsible for half of the 14 times the Lady ’Stangs forced their opponents to turn over the ball.
Nearly every girl on Needles end of the court aided with assists, collectively totaling 10. Together they stole the ball six times against a team whose pockets are notoriously hard to pick.
For all of that there was little foul trouble. “It was a pretty clean game for the most part,” Coach Chavez recalled. “There was no chippiness, no hostile play.”
What calls there were seemed to go against Needles: The Lady ’Stangs went to the free throw line four times and scored one. The Lady Lions made 17 appearances at the charity stripe and made nine.
Calvary Chapel’s No. 10 Perkins led all scorers with 23: a mixture of outside and inside shots and a 50 percent appearance from the stripe. No. 30 Bell totaled 16 with all but one of her field goals coming from inside the arc. She shot 5-for-six from the free throw line.
The Lady Lions ended up winning the playoff round in Las Vegas. They enter the state playoffs as the South’s No. 1 seed in Reno on Feb. 26, facing the North’s No. 2 seed White Pine Lady Bobcats. The South’s No. 2 seed Lincoln County Lady Lynx face the North’s No. 1 seed Incline Lady Highlanders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.