NEEDLES — A young Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball team rode out a grueling and eventful season only to end up right back where they were a year before: eliminated in the first round of the NIAA 2A South League playoffs by Calvary Chapel’s Lady Lions.
The result initially reported was correct but the score was not. The final, according to score sheets sent by Coach Adrian Chavez Friday evening, was Calvary 50 - Needles 40.
The Lady Lions were up 7-4 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady ’Stangs closed to a two-point deficit, 20-18, at the half. Calvary pulled ahead to 37-30 after three quarters.
Marie Mills, playing in tape after an ankle injury the preceding week, scored 14. Jordyn Breaux, who suffered an injury in the third quarter of the game, hung on to score 12.
Calvary’s No. 10 Perkins led all scorers with 23. No. 30 Bell added 16.
