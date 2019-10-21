NEEDLES — The Needles High School Lady ’Stangs dropped two matches against the league rival Lake Mead Lady Eagles on Oct. 11 in The Corral.
In the first match, the final score was Lady Eagles 25 - Lady ’Stangs 23; Lady Eagles 25 - Lady ’Stangs 14.
In the second match of the doubleheader, the Lady Eagles once again won the first game 25-16 and won the second game 25-12.
The losses to gave the Lady ’Stangs a record of 3-5 in the league and 4-7 overall.
The Lady ’Stangs were able to stay within striking distance in the first game but a couple of mistakes led the Lady Eagles to take the win.
Throughout the contest, the Lady ’Stangs never gave up and always gave their best effort despite being down on the scoreboard.
In the second game of the first match, the Lady ’Stangs were able to get in front on the scoreboard but the Lady Eagles went on a scoring run that gave them the lead in the game.
“We practiced on moving, serving, communication and more but it seemed like nothing really meshed today,” said Patricia Phelps, Lady ’Stangs volleyball head coach. “Our communication was off and we let several balls drop and it cost us.”
The Lady ’Stangs came out strong in the first game of the second match but the Lady Eagles once again went on a scoring run that gave them the lead. The Lady ’Stangs tried to take it back but a couple of errors and strong plays from the Lady Eagles prevented the Lady ’Stangs from taking the win.
In the final game of the doubleheader the Lady ’Stangs fell behind big to the Lady Eagles but midway through the game, the Lady ’Stangs were able to tie the game. The game went back and forth but the Lady Eagles once again went on a scoring run that the Lady ’Stangs couldn’t catch up to.
“Today the girls had consistent serves which is good but we need to work on a couple of more things before we head up to Lincoln County,” said Phelps.
The last home game for the Lady ’Stangs, which is senior night, is against the Laughlin High School Lady Cougars on Oct. 28 in The Corral. Games start at 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. The Lady ’Stangs hit the road to take on the Lincoln County Lynx on Oct. 24 starting at 5 p.m.
