PANACA — Needles High School’s Lady ’Stangs volleyball team made the long bus trip to Panaca, Nev., to face the Lincoln County Lady Lynx in NIAA 2A South League action.
Lincoln took Game 1 of the first match 25-17; Needles won the second game 25-19; Lincoln won the tiebreaker 20-18.
The Lady Lynx won both games of the second match: 25-17 in Game 1; 25-16 in Game 2.
“It was a really good game,” said Coach Patricia Phelps. “It was close but we weren’t able to pull it out. Lincoln is always a tough team and playing away is tough. They tried but we just didn’t have it.”
