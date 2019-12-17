PARKER, Ariz. — Needles’ Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball team suffered a 13-point loss on the road at Parker Dec. 16.
The Lady Broncos won the non-conference contest 55-42 after leading 16-10 after one, 28-20 at the half and 41-25 after three quarters of play.
Needles’ Marie Mills scored a game-high 17 in the game; followed closely by Te’ Limon’s 16. Rylee Chavez added six.
The Lady Broncs brought a multi-pronged attack with No. 11 Tallia R. scoring 15; No. 1 Tyra Robledo 14; No. 5 Alicia B. 12; and No. 10 Fahrah S. scoring 10.
Parker’s girls also excelled at the free throw line, making 15 of 21 for 72 percent. Though Needles’ Mills and Limon made all four each attempted, the girls’ collective average was 11 for 20: 55 percent.
