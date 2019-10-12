NEEDLES — The Needles High School Lady ’Stangs drop two matches against league rival Lake Mead Lady Eagles on Oct .11 in The Corral.
In both Matches, there were four games played. In the first match, the final score was Lady Eagles 25 - Lady ’Stangs 23 and in the second game, the final was Lady Eagles 25 - Lady ’Stangs 14.
In the second match of the doubleheader, the Lady Eagles once again won the first game 25-16 and won the second game 23-12.
Throughout the doubleheader, the Lady ’Stangs would fall behind but come back to tie the game. However, the Lady Eagles would go on a scoring streak that ended winning the games for them.
The next game for the Lady ’Stangs is a doubleheader against Adelson High School on Oct. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.