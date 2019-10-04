NEEDLES – The Needles High School Lady ’Stangs volleyball team came up short against the Pinecrest Academy Lady Cougars on Oct.. 4 in The Corral.
The Homecoming game ended with the score of Cougars 25 - Lady ’Stangs 19 in Game 1, Cougars 25 - Lady ’Stangs 23 in Game 2, Lady ’Stangs 25 - Cougars 20 in Game 3 and Cougars 25 - Lady ’Stangs 12 in Game 4.
With the loss, the Lady ’Stangs overall record stands at 4-5 with their league record staying the same at 3-3.
Head coach Patricia Phelps said that despite the loss, the out-of-conference game was a good game to have before their league game against Adelson Lady Lions. She said that this game is going to help them see what areas they need to work on to get better as a team.
Read more of the story in the Oct. 9 edition of the Needles Desert Star.
