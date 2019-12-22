NEEDLES — Ancient history: After an unbeaten regular season the Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball team were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last year by Calvary Chapel; a team that only got into the playoffs after the school filed an appeal with the NIAA over the number of games they had to forfeit for utilizing an ineligible player.
Fast forward: Calvary Chapel visited The Corral for this year’s NIAA 2A South League girls opener on Dec. 12. Needles won 45-37.
Coach Adrian Chavez commented: “Before the game I told the girls, ‘For the returners it’s payback time. It starts right now. We have to come out early and we have to set the tone.’
“And we did.”
That tone was anything but dulcet. Needles’ girls made 13 trips to the free throw line in the course of the game, scoring on eight of them. Calvary’s girls went to the line 16 times, scoring on 10.
One Needles’ player, Jordyn Breaux, left the game with injuries late in the second quarter after scoring five in the first stanza.
Marie Mills went 5-for-8 at the charity stripe. Despite the pounding she was taking on the court she scored a game-high 21 that included four three point shots and a pair of twos.
Te’ Limon sank a two-pointer in every quarter.
Calvary’s No. 10 Tyra scored 19 for her team, including a 7-for-9 performance from the stripe. No. 34 Lydia followed with 13 on six two-pointers and a free throw.
The score was knotted at 11 after the first quarter. The Lady ’Stangs pulled steadily away in the next two; outscoring the Lady Lions 9-to-7 in the second and 7-to-4 in the third.
Both teams’ intensity peaked in the final stanza, slamming one another under the baskets and battling over the ball all the way up and down the court.
Calvary made eight of their 16 trips to the free throw line in the fourth quarter alone, making good on five of them. Needles made seven of their 13 trips in the same quarter, making good on six. All told, Needles outscored Calvary 18 to 15 in the final stanza.
“It was exciting,” said Coach Chavez. “It was a statement game to the league because those guys returned everybody from last year and they just won a big tournament in Las Vegas last weekend. So it was a huge win for us.
“Unfortunately we lost Jordyn Breaux to an injury right before the halftime. But the next person steps up and plays great. I’ve always said that I think that (players) one through 12 there’s not a big dropoff. I think our bench is just as strong as our starting group.”
Two starters stood out. “Marie Mills played a great game,” Chavez said; (scoring) “21 points. Riley Breaux played extra physical. She was just a rebounding machine today.” Mills and Breaux grabbed 11 rebounds each; Clarisse Chavez seven. Mills and Chavez racked up four assists each; Limon three.
Said the coach: “It was an overall great effort.”
The girls were set to head to Parker on Dec. 16, then to Pahrump, Nev., on Dec. 20 for non-conference games. Fans can see their Lady ’Stangs by taking a short drive to Laughlin on Jan. 6. The junior varsity tip off at 3 p.m. PST; the varsity at 6 p.m.
