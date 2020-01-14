LAS VEGAS — Needles’ Lady ’Stangs won their fifth NIAA 2A South League game, 55-14, over Mountain View Christian’s Lady Saints in Las Vegas Jan. 14.
Every Needles’ girl but one scored in the balanced attack that saw plenty of court time by Coach Adrian Chavez’ second string; a group that he’s consistently described as being very close in performance to his starting five.
Marie Mills retained her customary place atop the scoring with nine. Te’ Limon added eight. Riley Breaux and Jordyn Breaux added seven apiece. Julianna Ortiz accounted for five more in the Lady ’Stangs’ efforts on offense. On defense, the girls collectively forced 11 turnovers, blocked five of the Lady Saints’ shots and stole the ball seven times.
The girls prepare for one of the tougher contests of the season: a long road trip to Panaca, Nev., to face the Lincoln County Lady Lynx, on Friday. They’ll continue on the road to a second contest with Calvary Chapel on Jan. 23, then host Laughlin in The Corral on Jan. 28. The junior varsity tip off at 3 p.m., the varsity at 6 p.m. PST against the Lady Cougars.
