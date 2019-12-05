NEEDLES — The Needles Lady ’Stangs varisty basketball team begins their season Friday, Dec. 6, in the 2019 River Valley High School Shootout Tournament.
River Valley High School is along Laguna Road, off Arizona Hwy. 95 in the south Mohave Valley. The new gym and old gym are separated by the access road to the parking lot. The schedule for the first day’s competition:
• 9 a.m. PST versus Pahrump in the new gym.
• 11 a.m. PST versus Lake Havasu City in the old gym.
• 1 p.m. PST versus Lee Williams (Kingman) in the old gym.
• 3 p.m. PST versus Mohave Accelerated Learning Center (Bullhead City) in the new gym.
The first day’s record will be used to determine times and opponents in the second day of the tournament, to begin at 7 a.m. PST on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Besides the Lady ’Stangs opponents listed, schools appearing in the tournament are to include Estrella, Kingman Academy, Laughlin, Mohave and River Valley. A quick web search indicates Estrella is a free public charter high school in Avondale, Ariz., a member of the Canyon Athletic Association.
