NEEDLES — The first eight points of the Needles High School Lady ’Stangs’ NIAA game against Laughlin on Jan. 28 were scored by Te’ Limon, in tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. Limon wears No. 24: Bryant’s jersey number with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.
“We did that by design,” said Needles Coach Adrian Chavez of the scoring tribute to the man who ranked fourth on the NBA’s all-time scoring lists for both regular and postseason.
Limon went on to score 12 points for the Lady ’Stangs as they beat the Lady Cougars 62-26 in The Corral.
The Lady ’Stangs started quickly, getting two quick steals and converting them into layups. After that, the Lady ’Stangs pushed their lead to an 8-0 start and after more intense defense turning into transition offense they went up 31-2 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second, Chavez put in the Lady ’Stangs substitutes to get some crucial court experience.
“We’ve got five seniors, five sophomores and two freshmen so anytime my bench can get playing time I get them in there,” said Chavez. “When it comes to playoffs we need everybody to contribute. So it’s very important.”
The Lady ’Stangs ended the half with a 37-11 lead over the Lady Cougars.
Marie Mills led all scorers with 17 points, Jordyn Breaux had 10 points and Rylee Chavez had 12 points for the Lady ’Stangs.
“We go into the practice, no matter who we are playing, the same way as if we were playing Lincoln or Calvary or anybody else,” said Chavez. “I think our second group is pretty talented so every day at practice I make it a priority for our second group to push our first group in whatever drill we are doing. We prepare for everybody the same.”
The win gives the Lady ’Stangs a 6-2 league record, placing them in third place behind first-place Lincoln County and second place Calvary Chapel in the NIAA 2A South.
