LAS VEGAS — Needles’ Lady ’Stangs varsity volleyball team split with the Calvary Chapel Lady Lions in NIAA 2A South League action in Las Vegas Sept. 27.
Calvary won the first match 25-16, 25-23.
Needles won the second match 27-25, 25-22.
“We didn’t do as well as we had hoped,” Coach Patricia Phelps said. “I’m not really sure what went wrong other than we were not on our game. So we split with them.
“The girls were able to dig deep and pull out a win in the second match” Phelps continued. “I’m proud of them for that: not giving up when you’re down.
“We’re looking forward to seeing Pinecrest on Friday for the second time.”
The Lady ’Stangs host Pinecrest in non-conference play during homecoming, Friday, Oct. 4. Games begin at 4 and 5 p.m. in The Corral, ahead of the homecoming football game with the Lincoln County Lynx. That game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Branigan Field.
