LAS VEGAS — Faltering a bit fresh off the bus Needles’ Lady ’Stangs varsity volleyball team improved steadily to split with the Calvary Chapel Lady Lions in NIAA 2A South League action in Las Vegas Sept. 27.
Calvary won the first match 25-16, 25-23.
Needles won the second match 27-25, 25-22.
Coach Patricia Phelps had said early in the year that her girls’ hopes were high for a sweep of Calvary this year. “We didn’t do as well as we had hoped,” she said after the Sept. 27 contest. “I’m not really sure what went wrong other than we were not on our game. So we split with them.”
After finishing No. 2 in the south league in 2017 Calvary Chapel Christian School struggled last year while the Lady ’Stangs made it to the 2A southern playoffs, according to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.
“We have been really working this week on hitting, coverage, communication and serving,” said Phelps of the run-up to the 2019 contest. Several of Needles’ girls have a jump serve this year that they showed to advantage in non-conference play against Mohave Accelerated Leaning Center when the Lady Patriots visited Needles Sept. 5.
“The girls were able to dig deep and pull out a win in the second match” Phelps said of the contest with Calvary. “I’m proud of them for that: not giving up when you’re down.
The Lady ’Stangs host Adelson on Monday. Games start at 4 and 5 p.m. in the varsity-only contest. They host Lake Mead on Friday, Oct. 11. The junior varsity is scheduled to play at 3 and 4 p.m., the varsity at 5 and 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.