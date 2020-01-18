PANACA, Nev. — Needles’ Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball team suffered their first NIAA 2A South League loss of the season, falling 51-37 to the Lincoln County Lady Lynx on the road Jan. 17.
Lincoln led 11-3 at the end of the first quarter; 20-12 at the half; 36-25 after three quarters of play.
The Lady Lynx’ No. 15 A. Mathews led the scoring with 25: a dozen two-pointers and one of three attempts from the free throw line.
Marie Mills led the Lady ’Stangs’ scoring with 14: four three-pointers and one two-pointer. Jordyn Breaux scored 13 on one deuce, three treys and two for three attempts at the stripe. Te’ Limon, the only Needles’ girl to consistently be able to score inside, knocked down three two-pointers.
The loss brings the Needles girls’ league record to 5-1. They’ll travel again next week to face Calvary Chapel in a varsity-only NIAA game tipping off at 4:30 p.m. in Las Vegas. They return to The Corral on Jan. 28 to host Laughlin: the junior varsity are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. PST; the varsity at 6 p.m.
