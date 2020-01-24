LAS VEGAS — Calvary Chapel’s Lady Lions held Needles’ Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball team scoreless in the second quarter to post a 46-37 NIAA 2A South League win in their Las Vegas gym Jan. 23.
The loss brings the Lady ’Stangs’ NIAA season record to 5-and-2.
Calvary’s girls led 17-15 after the first quarter. Needles’ outscored the Lady Lions 12 - 6 in the third and 11 - 9 in the fourth but couldn’t make up for the goose egg in the second when Calvary scored 14.
The Lady Lions’ No. 10 T. Perkins was the game’s high scorer with 16; No. 21 J. Monaco scored 11.
Needles’ Marie Mills and Jordyn Breaux scored 11 each. Riley Breaux slugged her way to six in the post and added one from the free throw line.
The Lady ’Stangs host two in The Corral next week: NIAA opponents Laughlin on Jan. 28; non-conference foes Parker on Jan. 30. The junior varsity tip off at 3 p.m. in the Laughlin game; the varsity at 6 p.m. PST. The JV tip off at 2 p.m. against Parker; the varsity at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
