LAUGHLIN — Needles High School Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball came away with a 54-16 win against the NIAA 2A South League rival Laughlin High School Lady Cougars on Jan. 6 in the Cougars’ Den.
The Lady ’Stangs maintained their aggressiveness on offense and defense throughout the game which helped them build a big lead early on.
“The first day of practice I looked around and Riley Breaux was the tallest girl we had and the rest are around the same height of five feet five or six,” said Adrian Chavez, Lady ’Stangs head coach. “From day one we have to be scrappy, use proper technique when we are boxing out and dive for all loose balls because we are not gifted with height. We have to scrap and hustle and put all the effort we have on offense and defense rebounding.”
Needles’ defense was not letting the Lady Cougars get any easy shots up and at times forced the Lady Cougars to turn over the ball, which led to some easy points.
Marie Mills led the way for the Lady ’Stangs on offense as she scored 14 points, Jordyn Breaux was right behind her with 10.
“Our strengths are with our guards and a lot of our offense revolves around setting screens and creating open shots for our guards,” said Chavez. “We are taking each game one game at a time and we are trying to improve each day with each practice.”
Next up for the Lady ’Stangs is a home game against The Meadows on Jan. 10 starting at 4:30 p.m.
