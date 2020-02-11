NEEDLES — The win over the Mountain View Lady Saints gave the Needles High School lady ’Stangs varsity basketball team their sixth consecutive win.
The 58-11 win gave the Lady ’Stangs a 9-2 league record and a 15-6 record overall.
Head coach Adrian Chavez had all the seniors of the team start the game and get things going for the Lady ’Stangs.
The Lady ’Stangs were quickly able to set the tone for the game and got their offense going early. At halftime, Needles’ girls were up 33-9 over the visiting Lady Saints.
Gaby Roberts led the way for the Lady ’Stangs with 12 points, Marie Mills had 10 points and Ally Pletcher had nine points to round out the top scorers.
Chavez said that the upcoming game against Lincoln County Lady Lynx is going to determine the league title. Since the game is played in The Corral, he would like everyone to come out and support the team as they go for the league title.
The game against Lady Lynx, also the senior night game, is on Feb. 13 starting at 6 p.m. for Varsity.
