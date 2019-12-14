NEEDLES — Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball went 5-and-3 to win the consolation bracket championship plaque in two intense days of competition in the 24th annual River Valley Shootout tournament.
The girls lost to Pahrump 34-23; won against Havasu 41-29; lost to Lee Williams 32-25; and won against MALC 59-22 on the opening day, Dec. 6. They fell to Mohave 46-41 in the Saturday opener; won a second game against Havasu 37-30; won 26-6 over Estrella Foothills; and ended with a 46-44 overtime win against Kingman Academy to claim the bracket championship in the season-opening tourney.
“The team played great,” said Coach Adrian Chavez. “All-in-all this was a great weekend of basketball. I saw a lot of positive things and saw some things that we need to improve on.
“We got better each game and that’s all I can ask for: be better than yesterday.”
The girls began with a disappointment, falling to the Pahrump Lady Trojans 34-23.
Pahrump, an unincorporated “town” in southern Nevada between Mount Charleston and Death Valley National Park, now boasts a population edging closer to 40,000. The game was hard fought, with the Lady Trojans putting some tall, solid girls on the court. “They were a big, physical team,” said Coach Chavez. “I expected things to be a little shaky since it was our very first game together and the first time running our plays.”
Marie Mills and Jordyn Breaux were the top scorers for Needles with seven and six, respectively. Kate D, No. 42, scored a game-high 14 for the Lady Trojans.
Breaux pounded out 17 to lead Needles’ scoring in the 41-29 win over Havasu.
Mills followed with eight, Rylee Chavez with seven. “Against Havasu they jumped out to a 12-3 lead early,” Coach Chavez said. “At that point things started to click for us. We went on an 18-0 run and things started looking up.”
The girls “started off flat” in the 32-25 loss to Lee Williams’ Lady Volunteers, Coach Chavez remembered.
Lee Williams is the second comprehensive high school in the Kingman Unified School District.
“Marie Mills hit a couple of three-pointers to get us back in it. Lee Williams played well. They are very aggressive and well-coached,” Chavez continued.
Mills led the scoring with a game-high 18. The Lady Volunteers’ No. 0, Lia L., scored 12; No. 22 Savanah J. 10.
The 59-22 win over the Lady Patriots from Bullhead City’s Mohave Accelerated Learning Center was once again led by Mills, who scored 13. Te’ Limon followed with 10. Mari Buendia and Rylee Hoeustra scored seven each for the Lady Patriots.
If Pahrump’s girls are big some of the girls in green are giants. Coach Chavez explained in his pre-season interview that he and Corey Heath, varsity girls basketball coach at Bullhead City’s Mohave High School, run a travel ball team together in the off season. Apparently Mohave supplies the tall half and Needles the fast half, though none of the Lady Thunderbirds could be described as slow.
The contest between the two may well have been the most entertaining of the tournament. Both teams went at it hammer and tongs but there was an unmistakable undercurrent of camaraderie. Tied at 41 it was anybody’s game until the final 10 seconds or so when one of the officials began repeatedly calling technical fouls against Needles.
The teammates become competitors mostly looked amused as the Lady T-Birds took the win 46-41 and everyone, except maybe the beleaguered official, seemed to be having fun.
Mills scored 13; Breaux eight; Limon seven; Gabriella Roberts six against Mohave; the Lady Thunderbirds’ No. 24 Arie Beck scored 12; No. 23 Alyssa Heath 11; No. 30 Kylee Heath eight with five of those coming from the free throw line.
The loss placed Needles in the consolation bracket, where, morning’s frolic completed, they preceded to win every game the rest of the day.
“Marie Mills and Jordyn Breaux led the way with 10 each,” said Coach Chavez, via text, of the 37-30 win in the second bout with Havasu.
“Mills led the way with eight,” he continued of the 26-6 win against Estrella Foothills. “The girls played well; played excellent defense.”
Apparently, Mills was just getting started as she scored 24 in the 46-44 win over Kingman Academy. Jordyn Breaux scored 12 and Riley Breaux added seven.
The Lady Tigers brought a well-balanced attack to the court with No. 15, Norasia F., scoring nine; Nov. 52 Emily M. scoring 8; and No. 1 Cynda C., No. 4 Lynsey, No. 24 Laura A. and No. 30 Faith E. scoring six points each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.