NEEDLES — Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball finished the second day of the 2019 River Valley Shootout as consolation bracket champions in their first outing of the season under first-year Coach Adrian Chavez.
The girls’ Saturday play opened with a 46-41 loss to Bullhead City’s Mohave High School, moving the Lady ’Stangs into the consolation bracket.
A 37-30 win in the tournament’s second round with Havasu kicked off a streak that lasted through the tourney’s end with Needles beating Estrella Foothills 26-6, followed by a 46-44 overtime win against Kingman Academy.
“Marie Mills and Jordyn Breaux led the way with 10 each,” Coach Chavez reported of the Havasu game.
Mills scored eight against Estrella in a game Chavez said, “The girls played well … played excellent defense.”
Mills scored 24 against Kingman Academy; Breaux posted 12. “The team played great,” Chavez remembered. “All-in-all this was a great weekend of basketball. I saw a lot of positive things and saw some things that we need to improve on. We got better each game and that’s all I can ask for: be better than yesterday.”
The Lady ’Stangs’ NIAA 2A South League season begins Thursday, Dec. 12, when Calvary Chapel comes to call. The varsity-only matchup begins at 4:30 p.m. in The Corral.
