NEEDLES — Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball took a very hard-fought eight point win over Calvary Chapel in The Corral Dec. 12; the girls’ first home game of the season and their first NIAA 2A South League game of the season.
Tied at 11 after one quarter, Needles took a 20-18 lead at halftime and stretched that to 27-22 by the end of the third quarter on the way to the 45-37 win.
Marie Mills scored a game-high 21; Te’ Limon scored eight for Needles. The Lady Lions No. 10 Tyra scored 19; No. 30 Olivia scored 13.
Mills and Riley Breaux were also credited with 11 rebounds each; Clarisse Chavez with seven. Mills and Chavez racked up four assists each; Limon three.
The girls hit the road next week, playing non-conference contests in Parker, Ariz., on Dec. 16 and Pahrump, Nev., on Dec. 20.
Look for more details in the Dec. 18 print edition of the Needles Desert Star.
