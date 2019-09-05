NEEDLES — It was a win for the Needles High School Lady ’Stangs against the Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Lady Patriots on Sept. 5 in The Corral.
The Match ended with the scores of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-19 giving the Lady ’Stang the sweep over the Lady Patriots.
Despite being the first game for the Lady ’Stangs they came out with intensity from the start of the game. They were engaged and were focused on every play which led to a couple of diving saves from the Lady ’Stangs.
The Lady ’Stangs throughout the game had a couple of kills and Ace’s that gave them the points they needed to win the game.
