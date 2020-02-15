NEEDLES — Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball asserted their dominance on the road in two NIAA 2A South League games last week: posting a 43-18 win over Lake Mead on Feb. 4 and extending that to a 45-12 win over The Meadows on Feb. 7.
The girls owned an 8-2 league record going into a conference contest against Mountain View in The Corral Feb. 11. They beat the Lady Saints 55-14 on the road Jan. 14.
Needles led 12-10 after one, 22-12 after two and 33-13 after three quarters of play against the Lady Saints Feb. 4. Marie Mills led the scoring with 17, including a 3-for-4 performance at the free throw line. Te’ Limon knocked down six two-point field goals and went two-for-two at the stripe. Nearly all Needles’ girls posted defensive stats, collectively grabbing 17 rebounds, forcing 16 turnovers and stealing the ball 11 times.
No. 4 L. Ramos led the scoring for the Lady Eagles, hitting three two-pointers for six. No. 42 L. Mendoza scored four.
Senior Riley Breaux got a workout against The Meadows on Feb. 7, pulling down a quarter of the Lady ’Stangs’ 20 rebounds and scoring nine.
Needles’ shut their host’s scoring efforts down entirely in the first quarter while they posted 19; then finished out the half up 27-2.
Rylee Chavez, Ally Pletcher and Mia Andrews all scored two-point field goals in the third with Pletcher adding a free throw to put the team up 38-4.
On reduced duty to give the less experienced players some court time Mills still led all the scoring done with 12 points. Jordyn Breaux who — like Mills, Riley Breaux, Clarisse Chavez and Te’ Limon — sat out the third stanza, scored seven.
No. 11 A. Kokinda led the scoring for Meadows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.