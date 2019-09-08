TRI-STATE — Wind-stirred waves will create potentially dangerous boating and swimming conditions on lakes Havasu, Mohave, Mead and in Topock Marsh between 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9 and 11 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.
A lake wind advisory is in effect for that time period along the Colorado River Valley and adjacent areas.
Winds are expected to gain in strength late Monday morning, peak in the afternoon, decline overnight, then repeat the process Tuesday. South winds between 20 and 30 mph are expected with gusts exceeding 35 mph.
Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing, the service advises. Operators of such craft are urged to postpone outings until winds subside. Those who do venture out should avoid open water and stay close to shore in protected coves and inlets.
