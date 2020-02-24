TRI-STATE — A lake wind advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, for the Colorado River valley and adjacent desert areas from Lake Havasu to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
North winds to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph are expected, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.
Strong winds will create dangerous boating conditions on area lakes; creating very choppy waters and generating large waves which could capsize or swamp small craft.
