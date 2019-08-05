NEEDLES — Special programming for all ages and interests, including a new hands-on session for the youngest set called “Construction Zone,” is offered at the Needles branch of the San Bernardino County Library in the city-county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Aug. 6 - Summer reading program, 1 p.m. Ventriloquist Joe Gandelman and his friends appear for a make-up session of the program originally scheduled for June 11.
Aug. 17 - Book club for adults, 11 a.m. to noon. Discuss The Last Ballad by Wiley Cash.
Aug. 20 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: build with Legos.
Aug. 21 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Charlotte the Scientist is Squished. Make a pair of wacky scientist glasses.
Aug. 27 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: speed building.
Aug. 28 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Worms, Snails and Slugs. Make a snail trail.
Sept. 3 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: build a bridge.
Sept. 4 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Let’s Sing a Lullaby with Brave Cowboy. Make a cowboy hat to take home.
Sept. 10 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: build a marble maze.
Sept. 11 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: The Uncorker of Ocean Bottles. Make a message in a bottle to take home.
Sept. 17 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: make marble runs and race.
Sept. 18 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: NOPE! A Tale of First Flight. Make a paper bird to take home.
Sept. 21 - 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults. Discuss Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel.
Sept. 24 - 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: marble runs and races continue.
Sept. 25 - 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with heritage stories and make a Peruvian retablo (a folk art pictorial box) to take home.
Visit the library Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Friday and Sunday. Call 760-326-9255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.