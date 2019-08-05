Guitar in hand, American Cowboy Ken Frawley teaches youngsters at the Needles Branch Library about ridin’ the range and the critters and their habits one is apt to encounter when doing so. Props to his left are set up to show off some roping tricks in this performance of the Summer Reading Program. Officially over at the end of July, popular ventriloquist Joe Gandelman brings his many puppet friends to the library for a make-up session at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. Originally scheduled to open the program on June 11, Gandelman’s long trip to Needles was interrupted by traffic backed up from a collision on Interstate 40. Visit the library in the city/county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.