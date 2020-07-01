NEEDLES — The Summer Reading Program at the San Bernardino County Library Needles Branch is taking a new style by going online. The SRP starts on July 6 and runs through Aug. 29, the theme is dinosaurs with the name of Excavating Something Big.
Adela Covarrubias, Needles Library youth services staff member, said that people can come in to register their children for the SRP but they can also register them online.
“Every Monday, before 2 p.m., people can come into the library and pick up the packet for that week’s activities,” said Covarrubias. “They can also just pick up the supplies for a specific activity that week if they don’t want to do the entire week.”
On Monday, it’s the Little Dino’s Craft Time; on Wednesday, it is the Kid’s Craft Corner and on Thursday, it’s the Discovery Time. Every Tuesday there will be a different live performer starting with Ken Frawley on July 7. The activities for the week can be followed along on the SBC Library Facebook page https:// www.facebook.com/SBCountyLibrary.
In the SRP, there are three options to choose from in the children’s program and the teen program.
For children: read at least five books per week (log the titles in Beanstack to earn reward badges), read at least 50 pages per week (log your books and pages on Beanstack to earn badges), read for at least 30 minutes per week (log titles and minutes read in Beanstack to earn reward badges).
For teens: Read at least one book per week (log titles in Beanstack to earn reward badges), read at least 100 pages per week (log your books and pages read on Beanstack to earn reward badges), read for at least one hour per week (log titles and hours read in Beanstack to earn reward badges). Adults participating in the SRP can receive a weekly incentive for reading at least one book per week (limit one reward par participating per week). The reward badges can be used in the library to collect rewards throughout the summer. To participate in the SRP, people can register in the library or they can register online by going to https://sbclib.beanstack.com/reader365. For more information on the SRP reading program, go to www.sbclib.org/CoursesandEvents/Kids Zone/Summer ReadingProject.aspx. Other important updates at the SBC Needles Library: Books, audiobooks and magazines returned will not have late fees beginning July 1; The SBC Library has a new app that allows digital books and more can be checked out and is available on iPhone and Android.
The Needles Library is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 9 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, the Needles Branch will go back to their regular hours starting July 6; Library staff is asking people to stay a max of one hour to limit capacity and staff is taking precautions by disinfecting returned items before placing them back in the bookshelves. For more information contact Needles Branch Library at 760-326-9255 and is at 1111 Bailey Ave.
