FORT MOHAVE — The Tri-State Quick Shot scholastic clay target program at Tri-State Shooting Park has received a grant of nearly $8,000 from the National Rifle Association Foundation to help fund the program.
“We are very excited about this as it gives the youth more opportunities to practice and compete with expenses being paid,” said Sonja Fritz, coach and grant writer.
The program, conducted by certified local coaches, instructs youth on gun safety, shotgun handling and cleaning, shooting etiquette and shooting proficiency, all in a supportive and fun team environment.
Quick Shot members assist the local Friends of the NRA in raising money at its annual spring banquet in April. Fritz said it was rewarding to see some of that money coming back to the local program.
“We are pleased that the NRA is making an investment in our community to assist in the education of youth in a safe, positive manner in the fun, family-oriented lifelong sport of shotgun shooting,” she said.
The Friends of NRA is a grassroots fundraising program that fosters community involvement to organize and, with help from NRA field staff, plan community events for firearms enthusiasts.
All net proceeds from Friends of NRA events are allocated to the NRA Foundation, the leading charitable organization in support of the shooting sports. Through NRA Foundation grants for equipment, training materials, range improvements and more, qualified local, state and national programs receive aid to involve and inspire a new generation of competitive shooters.
Tri-state youth from fifth grade through college are eligible to participate in the scholastic clay target program in the sports of trap, skeet and five-stand, as long as they can hold a shotgun and take direction from a certified coach.
The group has 26 youth participating. For more information on the Quick Shots, send an email to tristatequickshots@gmail.com. For more about Friends of NRA, go to www.friendsofnra.org.
