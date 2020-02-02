NEEDLES — A comment that, ‘I get to see my Dad,’ prompted an outpouring of appreciation for city workers working long hours battling water line breaks around the city of Needles.
Dylan Webb, fourth grade teacher at Vista Colorado Elementary School, explained that two girls in her class had fathers that worked on crews making emergency repairs after a massive water main failure on Jan. 14. The burst main washed tons of mud and debris onto Interstate 40, closing eastbound lanes. Water service was shut off to much of Needles for several hours. A pressure wave through the city’s system was blamed in anecdotal reports of smaller failures all over town.
Re-pressurizing that main line the following day caused a second line to burst, again interrupting water deliveries. The city manned an emergency water station to provide drinking water to residents while crews continued to scramble to make repairs.
Crews were also hard at work fixing roads and other properties. The washout on the main line closed D Street at the Lilyhill overpass above the interstate. Much of the city yard near River’s Edge Golf Course was flooded when the second line burst.
All of this meant long hours for city workers. In the case of the girl in Webb’s class, the demands of the job kept her father at work past her bedtime.
That underscored the responsibilities of workers in keeping the city running, which in turn prompted the students to make up thank you cards for the workers. Class and crews came together at the school on Jan. 21 to show off the cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.