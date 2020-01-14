NEEDLES — Former Needles City Councilor Louise Evans was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the council during the Jan. 14 meeting.
Announcement of the vacancy drew five candidates: Evans, Kirsten Carol Merritt, Ruth Musser-Lopez, Shawn O’Brion, Robert Savant and Gerald Telles.
Councilor interviews and lengthy discussions by some candidates were conducted before the appointment was made.
The seat became vacant upon the resignation of Councilor Clayton Hazlewood.
The term to which Evans was appointed continues through November of this year.
