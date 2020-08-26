NEEDLES – Robert Lovingood, San Bernardino County 1st District supervisor, released a statement asking California Governor Gavin Newsom to open every school and every business in the 1st District of San Bernardino County. Needles is a part of the district.
The statement states that the population of the 1st District is 438,694 with 64 COVID deaths and the confirmed county cases have been steadily dropping since July 25 from 638 down to 445 as of Aug. 15.
“While death is tragic, we need to realize the tremendous damage being done to the fabric of society, from lost jobs, destroyed business, rising drug and alcohol abuse, increase in crime and aggression,” said Lovingood. “All of this is backed up by scientific data, so let’s follow the science.”
The statement suggested that one in four Americans ages 18-24 considered suicide within the past month, a statistic from the U.S. Center for Disease Control. In some parts in California, doctors report seeing more deaths by suicide than from COVID and the lockdown is profoundly harming students, both in terms of their educational progress and mental state, the letter said.
“The closure orders are creating absolute chaos in our schools. Our school districts have been working tirelessly over the past few months to establish functioning models that protect teachers, staff and everyone involved with the educational process in preparation for the 2020-2021 school year,” said Lovingood. “Many districts recently made announcements on how their traditional, hybrid or district learning plans would be rolled out. But under the broad brush of one-size-fits-all policies, virtually all schools are shut down by the governor’s orders. Local superintendents, principals and school boards should make local decisions in the best interest of local residents.” The statement said that the closures have also crushed businesses and California is lagging the U.S. recovery because of the state’s lockdown policies.
“The science shows us that 82.5% of COVID deaths in California are among those 60 and older. We can safely isolate those who are most vulnerable and lift the closure orders. The truth is that the state of California does not know the actual COVID fatality rate, because they do not know the actual infection rate,” said Lovingood. “Yet, with inadequate information, the state, without the consent of the state legislature, is destroying families’ incomes, crushing the economy, irreparably harming students’ education and pushing millions to the point of desperation,” Lovingood continued. “So Gov. Newsom, please follow the data. Gov. Newsom, reopen our schools. Reopen our business. I encourage every parent and every business to contact the governor’s office and respectfully insist that he lift closures for The San Bernardino County’s 1st District. The Governor’s office may be reached at 916-445-2481 or governor@governor.ca.gov.”
