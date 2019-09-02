NEEDLES — Lynne’s Garden needs donations of items to achieve its mission of teaching youngsters about all things green and growing.
The garden, behind the Dance Trax 51 studio adjacent the Needles Recreation Center off J Street, was established years ago in memory of beloved long-time recreation services manager Lynne Haver. Among her aspirations was to designate a garden spot that could be used to educate kids about horticulture; offering them the experience of planting, tending and watching things grow then tasting the fruits of their labors.
A couple of dozen very large plant pots, potting soil, cow or horse manure, slats for the chain link fence, a picnic table, a couple garden hoses 50 to 100 feet long, one large and several small (child-size) wheelbarrows, three fruit trees, and seeds or starter plants for tomatoes, chilies, flowers and so-on are needed.
A shade canopy joins the list as the decade-old canopy at the garden is in questionable condition.
Call Jennifer Valenzuela at the Needles Recreation Center, 760-326-2814; or leave a message for Krikit Glass, who cares for the garden, at her home: 326-3826.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.