BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. – Detectives are still searching for Jonathan Arthur Wallace, 27, who is wanted in connection with the killing of Kevin Castro Hurtado, 24. Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward up to $1,000 for any information leading to his arrest. Bullhead City Police provided this narrative:
It was reported that suspect Benjie Junior Nunez, 34, and victim Kevin Castro Hurtado, 24, had been involved in an altercation a couple of weeks ago. Nunez had reportedly arranged to meet Castro Hurtado at the Family Dollar Store parking lot to physically fight on Sunday, Nov. 17, at approximately 2 a.m. When Castro Hurtado arrived, Nunez was not there yet so he left in his vehicle with his wife and two male friends.
Nunez followed Castro Hurtado in his vehicle. Nunez, the driver, and one of his passengers, Jonathan Wallace, both armed with guns, confronted Castro Hurtado in the area of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive. Kevin Castro Hurtado was fatally shot. His wife, Vianney Barron, 20, suffered a grazing bullet wound to her leg and was treated and released at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. The two other male passengers in Castro Hurtado’s vehicle were not injured.
Later that morning, Benjie Nunez came to the Bullhead City Police Department lobby to turn himself in. Nunez faces charges of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder. He was booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.
Anyone with information on Jonathan Wallace’s whereabouts is urged to call the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999, or contact Mohave Silent Witness at 888-227-8780. Callers may remain anonymous.
